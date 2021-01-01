About Destinee Berman
Destinee Berman is a modern marketer and a seven-figure launch strategist. After 15 years of marketing experience in Silicon Valley, she stepped into her calling. She launched dozens of digital schools in the personal growth, spirituality and self-help, generating 15M+ in revenue the last 5 years.
