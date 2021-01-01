Devvaki Aggarwal
Founder & CEO, instrucko
Latest
The EdTech Landscape And Its Trends
One of the emerging trends seen in this sector is the obvious acceleration of online learning which is backed up by the recent investment activity
More Authors You Might Like
-
Felix Velarde
Chairman and author
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Hernan Tagliani
President of The Group Advertising
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
-
-
Andrew Gazdecki
CEO at MicroAcquire
-
Alexander Young
CEO/Founder