Diandra Silk

Diandra Silk

Guest Writer
Senior Brand Strategist, GYK Antler
Diandra Silk has spent nearly a decade in the advertising industry finding the answers to questions designed to help her clients make more confident decisions. Often, those answers have come through custom research projects identifying opportunities for growth and development. Currently, she is a senior brand strategist at GYK Antler, where she has worked across sectors from apparel and finance to consumer packaged goods. 

More From Diandra Silk

5 Tips on How to Successfully Market to Millennial Moms
Marketing to Millennials

5 Tips on How to Successfully Market to Millennial Moms

These moms consume media and shop in ways remarkably different from that of any other segment. What are you doing to reach them?
9 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.