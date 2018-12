Angela De Giacomo

Guest Writer

Advisor and Initiator, WunderNova

Before joining an Indian Family Office in 2013 and serving as a board member of several startups based in India and Singapore, Angela spent seven years of her professional life working with KPMG (M&A Tax). Her recent track record of over four years, working with several startups, is what inspired her to start WunderNova, a Networking Club for entrepreneurs.