Dirk Gates

Guest Writer
Founder and Executive Chairman of Xirrus

Dirk Gates brings more than 15 years of executive management experience to Xirrus, as well as a track record of success evolving a high-tech startup into a world class, publicly traded company. Having founded Xircom, Inc. in 1988 on the premise of delivering Ethernet connectivity to mobile computers, he attracted venture funding from Greylock, grew the company to 2,000 employees, achieved revenues of $500M and a market cap in excess of $2B.

More From Dirk Gates

5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Lover in Your Life
connected devices

5 Valentine's Day Gifts for the Wi-Fi Lover in Your Life

If only our hearts connected as easily as our devices.
4 min read
