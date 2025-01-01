Bio

Dirk Wagner is the founder and CEO of NINE SEVEN ONE Global Solutions, a boutique consultancy specializing in tailored strategic solutions for international clients in sales, marketing, and business development.

Established in 2022, the company leverages Dirk’s extensive expertise, built over 25 years of leadership experience at the C-level in various international companies. After moving to the UAE in 2016, Dirk initially led the regional operations of a German stock-listed company, successfully navigating its entry into GCC markets. In 2018, he launched his own business before founding NINE SEVEN ONE to focus on providing bespoke consultancy services