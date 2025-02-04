Two forward-thinking organizations are collaborating to revolutionize secure messaging in the Middle East.

Leo & Muhly LLC, a trusted distribution partner of Threema, a Swiss company renowned for its focus on security, and NINE SEVEN ONE Global Solutions, a well-established Dubai based business consultancy, are introducing Threema.Work to the region.

Recognized as a leading secure communication solution by Forrester, Threema addresses the vulnerabilities in business communication and offers a robust alternative to WhatsApp.

The Growing Demand for Secure Business Messaging

In a world increasingly reliant on digital communication, many organizations face critical risks, including data breaches, unauthorized access, and regulatory non-compliance. Messaging platforms like WhatsApp or Signal, originally designed for personal use, fail to meet the security demanded by corporate environments.

"Threema is designed for organizations that prioritize confidentiality," says Fabian Muhly, CEO of Leo & Muhly. "For industries exchanging sensitive data daily, secure communication is indispensable."

This is particularly relevant in sectors like finance, healthcare, real estate, hospitality, and aviation, where safeguarding data is non-negotiable. Government organizations, too, face significant risks, as breaches can lead to severe financial, operational, and reputational consequences.

A Strategic Partnership for Regional Success

Leo & Muhly and NINE SEVEN ONE combine global technological expertise with localized insights. While Leo & Muhly ensures Threema's Swiss innovation reaches the region, NINE SEVEN ONE tailors the solution to Middle Eastern needs, addressing concerns such as data sovereignty and cultural nuances.

"Our role is to adapt Threema's advanced technology for regional requirements," explains Dirk Wagner, founder and CEO of NINE SEVEN ONE. "We're ensuring businesses in the Middle East get a secure platform they can trust."

Standing Out in a Competitive Market

Scheduled for a Q1 2025 launch, Threema.Work positions itself as a secure, practical alternative to WhatsApp. While WhatsApp dominates, its data-sharing practices and vulnerabilities have left businesses searching for safer options.

"This isn't just about launching a product," Wagner asserts. "It's about setting a new standard, proving that security, privacy, and user-friendliness can coexist."

Key features of Threema.Work include:

Security and Privacy by Design: Probably the most trusted business messenger on the planet, ensuring all messages and files are secure,

Stay compliant: Complies with regulations, such as GDPR, NIS2, DORA, CER,

Ensure Business Continuity: Ensure seamless communication and remain operable in the event of a system breakdown,

Possible self-Hosting for the Highest Security Requirements: maximum security, total data ownership,

Powerful Policy Enforcement: Provides a powerful administration tool for user management and policy enforcement.

A Region Poised for Transformation

The Middle East's rapid digital transformation and focus on cybersecurity make it the ideal launchpad for Threema.Work. Governments and enterprises are prioritizing data privacy, creating fertile ground for secure solutions.

The global integration of Threema.work by Mercedes-Benz Group, one of the world's most renowned brands, underscores the platform's strength in managing sensitive, high-stakes communication on an international scale. This implementation highlights Threema's value for organizations prioritizing security, offering a trusted solution for critical data protection.

Discussions with regional business leaders confirm a growing demand for secure communication alternatives. Similarly, the globally recognized airline Emirates evaluated Threema's solution, reflecting this trend and showing how businesses are embracing innovative platforms to address privacy concerns and ensure trustworthy communication.

Future Innovations of Secure Business Messaging

While the immediate focus is on the Middle East, the partnership aims for global expansion. Future enhancements include integrating AI to streamline workflows, embedding enterprise software, and introducing analytics to optimize communication.

"This collaboration showcases the power of strategic partnerships," says Muhly. "By combining Threema's innovation with NINE SEVEN ONE's market expertise, we're redefining business communication."

The launch of Threema.Work signals a pivotal shift in secure communication. By addressing vulnerabilities in existing platforms and offering tailored solutions, Leo & Muhly and NINE SEVEN ONE Global Solutions are setting a new benchmark for the industry.

For businesses seeking to safeguard their sensitive information while ensuring seamless operations, Threema.Work is a game-changing alternative. Anticipation for the launch underscores the importance of innovation and collaboration in raising standards for secure messaging.