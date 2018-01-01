Divesh Bathija

Founder of Dinasim Learning

Divesh hails from Mumbai with a Graduate degree from HR College; followed by masters from University of Westminster, London on Full Scholarship. After brief stints in the financial space, Dinasim Learning was formed in 2012. Dinasim Learning promotes a Subconscious Learning approach (SLA) Method by using indoor and outdoor games. 

For a firm that combines learning with fun, it is only natural for its leading light to be someone who is passionate about both. Backed by multi-cultural experiences and vision to make Math and Entrepreneurship fun, he serves to be the perfect kick starter behind Dinasim Learning. His natural aptitude of tutoring and guiding students backed by an awareness of western culture trends, makes him an engaging personality for students and teachers.

 

