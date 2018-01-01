Domenic Rinaldi is president and managing partner of Chicagoland Sunbelt, a Chicago-based business brokerage firm that focuses on helping people buy, grow and sell businesses. Rinaldi is a Certified Business Intermediary from the International Business Brokers Association and brings more than 24 years of experience to the business brokerage arena.
More From Domenic Rinaldi
Growth Strategies
Here's what to expect when preparing your company to be sold.
Growth Strategies
The impending capital gains tax rate hike offers a compelling reason to sell this year.
Growth Strategies
Selling your business is more than a financial matter; it's also an emotional decision.
Growth Strategies
5 questions to consider before you take the leap
Growth Strategies
If you're looking toward retirement, plan ahead and sell when business is booming.
Growth Strategies
Don't lose leverage by appearing desperate in trying times.
Growth Strategies
Assess your risk and reward by asking yourself these questions.
Growth Strategies
It is essential to understand the many options for financing.
Starting a Business
It'll cost you more upfront, but you get what you pay for.