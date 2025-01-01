Dominic Davies

Bio

Dominic is a UK And European patent attorney and former software engineer. He studied at Imperial College London and began his career at Merrill Lynch before transitioning into intellectual property. He practised at Page White Farrer, one of Europe’s leading intellectual property firms, before founding Invent Horizon, a patent consultancy that filed over 200 patents. He is also Investment Manager and Co-Founder at Immetric, an investor in IP-rich startups. At Lightbringer, he leads the company’s strategic direction and vision.