Don Lewis

Guest Writer

President, Professional Hygiene, Essity

Don Lewis is an executive with more than 30 years in the professional hygiene industry. Today he is head of Essity’s professional hygiene business in North America, Europe and MEIA, driving innovation and shaping the professional hygiene market with the global Tork brand. Lewis has also led consumer businesses in North and Latin America for Essity, a leading global hygiene and health company, operating in 150 countries.