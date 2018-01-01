Dorothy Mitchell

Dorothy Mitchell

Freelance Business Writer and Social Media Marketing Consultant

Dorothy Mitchell is a freelance business writer and social media marketing consultant. She has worked as a writer, researcher, social media manager and business consultant with several companies, including Fortune 500 companies like LinkedIn, Microsoft, Cisco and PepsiCo, and startups that’ll soon become big players. She has also ghost written pieces that got published in Forbes, The Economist, Entrepreneur, Inc., Content Marketing Institute, and dozens more reputable publications. Connect with her on her website, DorothyMitchell.me or on Twitter, @DorothyExpert.

Going Social: Why Businesses Must Invest More in Human Capital
Social Entrepreneurs

Now more than ever, successful enterprises will need to focus on human capital and social responsibility.
5 min read
Four Personal Reputation Management Tips For Entrepreneurs
Reputation Management

For entrepreneurs, the stakes of "losing their face" online can lead to disastrous consequences.
6 min read
Why Your Business Still Needs To Be Available On Phone In This Digital-First World
Customer Service

There are just times when those customers or leads really need or want to speak with you or someone in your company.
5 min read
How To Know When It's Time to Break Up With Your Co-founder
Growth Strategies

Relationships, no matter what kind, can get pretty complicated.
5 min read
Four Tips To Cultivate The Mindsets Of Successful Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneurship is hard work. You need to show up daily and put in a lot of time, effort and resources to start and build a business for the long term.
4 min read
Seven Of The Best Project Management Tools For Your Business
Project Management

It doesn't matter what your degree or job title is- even large companies often assign tasks that require certain project management skills to employees at any level.
5 min read
Four Free Ways To Get Serious Traffic From Facebook
Social Media

Choose a strategy for getting Facebook fans to your website and then make sure to engage with them every day.
5 min read
13 Essential Business And Social Media Rules For Millennial CEOs
Growth Strategies

According to a recent research conducted by KRW Research Institute, companies with "strong character" CEOs demonstrate five times higher return on assets, lower levels of corporate risk and 24% higher overall employee engagement rates.
8 min read
Nine Cash Flow Management Best Practices For Entrepreneurs
Finance

A business must be profitable, and its finances must be organized.
5 min read
Learn From The Masters: 10 CEOs Share Their Best Productivity Tips
Growth Strategies

Staying productive when tasks continue to mount can be difficult, which is why CEOs should implement a few productivity enhancement practices to make sure the most important tasks are always handled.
5 min read
When It Comes To Marketing, Make It Personal
Personalization

Michael Del Gigante, CEO of MDG Advertising, explains why personalization is so challenging, and how brands can succeed with their efforts.
7 min read
Six Simple Tips For Designing Stunning Infographics
Communication Strategies

It takes a great deal of care and thought to create an infographic that people are going to respond to. Here are a few tips that will help you to design stunning infographics.
4 min read
Five Shortcuts For Maximizing Efficiency At Work
Productivity

As a business owner, you want to develop systems that help you get the job done quickly and properly while reducing expenditures.
4 min read
How To Offer Kickass Customer Support On Snapchat
Customer Service

What if instead of describing the problem, you could simply send the customer service rep a snap of the piece of furniture, and the parts you are having trouble with?
4 min read
