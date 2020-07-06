Doug Villone

Doug Villone

Head of US Operations for Marcus by Goldman Sachs

About Doug Villone

Doug Villone is is the head of U.S. Operations for Marcus by Goldman Sachs which encompasses operational oversight for all Marcus products, as well as the firm’s first co-branded credit card, Apple Card. He joined the firm as a managing director in 2018. 

Prior to joining the firm, Doug was head of U.S. operations for U.S. consumer businesses at Barclays. He worked at Barclays for 10 years in a variety of global positions in operations, strategy, customer experience and client program management. Earlier in his career, Doug worked at HSBC and MBNA America Bank.

More From Doug Villone

Re-Opening America: 5 Things to Remember as You Serve Customers
Recovery

Re-Opening America: 5 Things to Remember as You Serve Customers

As we begin our return to "normal" life, understand that this isn't a finish line – it's a starting line.
7 min read