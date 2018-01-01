Doug Winter is co-founder and CEO of Seismic, a leading sales enablement solution. Winter previously co-founded Objectiva Software Solutions, which was acquired by EMC Document Sciences in 2004.
Ready for Anything
3 Ways AI Is Upending the B2B Sales Experience
Technology is changing the day-to-day sales rep routine.
Raising Capital
What a 1990 Chevy Pickup Truck Purchase Taught Me About Raising Capital
I didn't really need the truck back in 1991, but I learned to look for opportunities before I thought it was the right time.
Ready for Anything
Eliminate Inefficiencies in Your Sales Process So Your People Can Focus on the Sell
The time reps waste locating, updating and delivering sales content is typically regarded as a necessary evil, when in reality it could be costing your company opportunities and revenue.
Ready for Anything
What Sales Teams Can Learn from March Madness
In a situation where the pressure is high and the stakes are even higher, there are a number of lessons that sales teams can take away from college basketball.
Search
Traditional Search is Dying as Sales Organizations Make Way for 'Context'
Now's the time your organization should adopt the contextual-search trend that's already big in the consumer market.
Leadership
Whether at a Startup or on a Nuclear Submarine, Earn Your Leadership
Barking orders at the people under you may get things done, but will ultimately lead to failure.