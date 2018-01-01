Doug Wolf

Doug Wolf

Doug Wolf works at Wolf Greenfield. He practices primarily in the areas of trademark prosecution and litigation, patent portfolio management, infringement and patentability analysis, licensing, and internet issues. 

More From Doug Wolf

How to Avoid Trademark Infringement
Ask the Expert

How to Avoid Trademark Infringement

Infringing on someone else's trademark is no laughing matter. Attorney Doug Wolf offers up advice on what entrepreneurs need to know about trademark infringement.
5 min read
When Entrepreneurs Should Be Concerned About Copyrighting and Trademarking
Ask the Expert

When Entrepreneurs Should Be Concerned About Copyrighting and Trademarking

Dealing with legalities like copyright and trademarks can be a confusing (and costly) matter for entrepreneurs. Our expert attorney Doug Wolf provides some insight into this gray area.
5 min read
When It Makes Sense to Hire a Patent Attorney
Patents

When It Makes Sense to Hire a Patent Attorney

While patent attorneys can be costly, they can help protect your ideas and work, which can save you money down the road.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.