Doug Zarkin is Chief Brand Officer of Good Feet Holdings, LLC, a global holdings group of premium wellness brands, including The Good Feet Store and ING Source. He is also author of the book Moving Your Brand Out of the Friend Zone.

Zarkin was previously CMO of Pearle Vision. With two decades at the marketing helm, Doug has also helped grow iconic brands like Avon and Victoria’s Secret PIN. He is a consecutive honoree in Crain’s NY Notables in Marketing, and has been the subject of a Harvard Business School case study on brand revitalization.