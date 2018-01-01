Dr. Andrea Masini

Guest Writer

Associate Professor, Operations Management and Information Technology Department, HEC Paris.

Andrea Masini is an Associate Professor in the Operations Management and Information Technology Department at HEC Paris. He carries out interdisciplinary research to study technology innovation processes, with particular emphasis on renewable energies and sustainable operations. His work has appeared in flagship journals, such as Energy Policy, M&SOM, the Journal of Operations Management, Production and Operations Management and Industrial and Corporate Change. He is the scientific director of two research projects funded by QNRF that aim to develop powerful incentives to support sustainable energy solutions and optimize energy networks through the use of smart grids.

Masini has taught courses on Operations Management and Technology Strategy at MBA, Executive and PhD levels in numerous international institutions and has been awarded for outstanding classroom performance. He regularly consults for private and public organizations on issues related to technology innovation, sustainability and operational excellence. Prior to joining HEC Paris, Masini was Assistant Professor at the London Business School and before that Research Associate at the Center for the Management of Environmental Resources of INSEAD. He has a background in mechanical engineering and holds a PhD in technology management from INSEAD.