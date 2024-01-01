Dr. Beatrix Henkel
Bio
Dr. Beatrix Henkel is the co-founder of Hempy People, an innovative company dedicated to creating sustainable solutions using hemp. Its core mission is to develop creative, customized, and scalable products that promote environmental sustainability and also create a bonding community. Guided by its slogan, “Growing Together: Crafting Green Futures with Hemp Innovation,” Hempy People is committed to fostering a green future through innovative uses of hemp.
Latest
From Farmers To Dream Makers: UAE-Based Hempy People Aims To Help Craft A Greener Future For Our World
One acre of hemp can replace up to four acres of forests, and they are capable of producing more oxygen as well—and knowing this made us wonder why do we not prioritize our health and the health of our planet?