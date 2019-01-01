About Dr Cle-Anne Gabriel
Cle-Anne is a lecturer within the Strategy Discipline, and UQ Business School's Director for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education (UN PRME). She is a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (SFHEA), an award-winning educator, a Paul R. Lawrence Fellow and a Director of the North American Case Research Association (NACRA).
More From Dr Cle-Anne Gabriel
Ecological Debt
Without Nature, There Can Be No Business: The Harsh Bottom-line of Ecological Debt
By July 29, Earth's population will have blown mother nature's budget for the entire year, plunging the planet even deeper into ecological debt