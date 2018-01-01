Dr Devaiah Mapangada

Chief Medical Officer, MobiDent

A dentist by profession; Dr. Devaiah has of over 20 years of experience working in India & Switzerland.  Dr.Dev is passionate about delivering dental care that he built the first mobile dental bus in India.  As the Chief medical officer at MobiDent, Dr Devaiah and his team have built the first dental carry clinic called as 'Caddy' that combines mobile dentistry with digital technology to deliver dental care at your doorstep.  Caddy comprises a dental chair that weighs merely 11.5 Kgs, a toolbox,  a spitoon and a strolley suitcase unit with all the equipments that are required for any kind of dental procedures.

5 Ways Technology Can Change Dentistry in India
Technology

Here's how with the advent of digital technology and mobile dentistry, dental care is now available at your doorstep
3 min read
