Dr. Lisa Turner
Dr. Lisa Turner is a transformational leadership expert, author, and creator of Conscious Emotional Transformation. She works with leaders to expand their emotional resilience and energetic capacity. .
How to Use AI to Manage Stress
Today's leaders are expected to be superhuman. They're required to make perfect decisions at speed, lead with emotional stability no matter what's happening behind the scenes and stay perpetually motivated while carrying the weight of everyone else's performance.