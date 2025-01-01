Dr. Parin Somani

Dr. Parin Somani is a distinguished academic, humanitarian, and global motivational speaker dedicated to education and female empowerment. Through her leadership role at The London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD), she supports global access to skills training, research, and education - particularly for underrepresented communities.

Why Mindset Still Matters

In a world of shifting certainties, resilience and perspective remain vital tools for navigating personal and professional change.

