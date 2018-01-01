Guest Writer

Co-founder, Ebtikaar

Dr. Petar Stojanov is co-founder of Ebtikaar, a boutique consultancy whose aim is to change the entrepreneurship and innovation landscape in the MENA region. Petar has also facilitated strategic growth workshops for the Dubai SME Top 100 companies, as well as working with regional banks and finance partners to close the SME funding gap following the recent economic downturn.