Dr. Petar Stojanov

Dr. Petar Stojanov

Guest Writer
Co-founder, Ebtikaar

Dr. Petar Stojanov is co-founder of Ebtikaar, a boutique consultancy whose aim is to change the entrepreneurship and innovation landscape in the MENA region. Petar has also facilitated strategic growth workshops for the Dubai SME Top 100 companies, as well as working with regional banks and finance partners to close the SME funding gap following the recent economic downturn.

More From Dr. Petar Stojanov

Five Tips For Corporate Professionals Moving Into Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Mindset

Five Tips For Corporate Professionals Moving Into Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is a wholly different beast than the corporate world, for the reason that startups are not simply smaller versions of large companies.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.