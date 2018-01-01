Dr. Per Stenius, CEO and Client Director at Reddal, has a diverse background in science, top management consulting, venture capital, startups, and operative management. Dr. Stenius serves as an Adjunct Professor at Seoul School of Integrated Sciences & Technologies, and as a lecturer at Yonsei University in Korea. He has published well over 20 articles in leading journals for business and science.
Growth Strategies
Succession Planning In The Context Of A Family Business And Why You Need Outside Help
The subject of family owned business is important globally, and in particular in the Middle East, where it is further exacerbated by the fact that many of these types of businesses are first or second generation family-owned companies.
Growth Strategies
The Corporate Checklist: Four Ways To Ascertain That Your Consultants Are Indeed Adding Value
The logic seems to be that "if this brand name consultant says this, then surely no one can blame us." Now, this paves the way both for poor decision making as well as lack of responsibility taking within the management.
Growth Strategies
The How-To: Choosing A Consultancy Service For Your Business
CEO and Client Director at Reddal Dr. Per Stenius gives aspects to consider the basics in choosing the right firm, what to look for, and more.