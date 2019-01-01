Dr. Robert Y. So is the Founder and CEO of Ecosystem Technologies International, Inc. (ESTII), the Philippines’ premier environmental technology solutions company by water projects portfolio. He is a polymath, with achievements in technology development and applied science, engineering and design, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. So is a holder of more than 10 patents in water and wastewater related technologies applied in the domains of uninterruptible drinking water production, and wastewater recycling and reuse for non-potable purposes.