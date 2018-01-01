Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan

Executive Vice-president, Arizona State University (Knowledge Enterprise),Chief Research and Innovation Officer

Sethuraman “Panch” Panchanathan leads the knowledge enterprise development at Arizona State University, which advances research, innovation, strategic partnerships, entrepreneurship, global and economic development at ASU. Panchanathan was the founding director of the School of Computing and Informatics and was instrumental in founding the Biomedical Informatics Department at ASU. He also served as the chair of the Computer Science and Engineering Department.  He founded the Center for Cognitive Ubiquitous Computing (CUbiC) at ASU. 
In 2014, Panchanathan was appointed by President Barack Obama to the U.S. National Science Board (NSB). He has also been appointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker to the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NACIE).

