Fashion
Crowdsourcing in Fashion: Disrupting the Industry One Apparel at a Time!
Crowdsourcing is taking fashion to a whole new frontier by changing the way fashion is conceptualized, produced and sold
Union Budget 2018-19
How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?
Ruling in 19 out of India's 29 states, with this year's budget, the ruling government has made huge attempts to promote creation of more jobs opportunities
Facebook's Growing Customer Base But Declining Customer Support - A Reality Check!
Its customer support is already bad and it's now only getting from bad to worse.
union budget 2017
Here's Why I Think the Union Budget 2017 is a Runaway Hit!
With large number of announcements in the Budget to push the digital economy of India by boosting the government's Digital India project and increasing incentives for digital payments, we're looking at some major overhaul when it comes to digitization.
union budget 2017
Union Budget 2017 : How's it Set to Impact These #5 Key Domains in India
With the Start-up initiative at the fore, we can see a new set of concessions on employee stock options, unlisted securities and convertible instruments.
Trends 2017
Digital Marketing Predictions for 2017 to Inspire and Tell, "Hey, Pull Up Your Socks!"
Live video watching has become a trend thanks to faster internet services and omnipresence of mobile devices
Government policy
Pradhan Mantri's Mudra Yojana – Funding the Unfunded!
Under the aegis of the yojana, MUDRA has created three products as per the stage of growth and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit.
Cash Crunch
Is Cash Really The New Trash?
This is by far the biggest and the most appreciated (by some) move made by the Modi govt
Startup Failure
Why are Tech Startups Failing? I Give You 6 Critical Reasons
Just because you have an idea in mind doesn't mean you can build a business empire around it !