Dr. Somdutta Singh

Dr. Somdutta Singh

Vice - Chairperson, Nasscom Product Council

More From Dr. Somdutta Singh

Crowdsourcing in Fashion: Disrupting the Industry One Apparel at a Time!
Fashion

Crowdsourcing in Fashion: Disrupting the Industry One Apparel at a Time!

Crowdsourcing is taking fashion to a whole new frontier by changing the way fashion is conceptualized, produced and sold
3 min read
How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?
Union Budget 2018-19

How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?

Ruling in 19 out of India's 29 states, with this year's budget, the ruling government has made huge attempts to promote creation of more jobs opportunities
4 min read
Facebook's Growing Customer Base But Declining Customer Support - A Reality Check!
Facebook

Facebook's Growing Customer Base But Declining Customer Support - A Reality Check!

Its customer support is already bad and it's now only getting from bad to worse.
4 min read
Here's Why I Think the Union Budget 2017 is a Runaway Hit!
union budget 2017

Here's Why I Think the Union Budget 2017 is a Runaway Hit!

With large number of announcements in the Budget to push the digital economy of India by boosting the government's Digital India project and increasing incentives for digital payments, we're looking at some major overhaul when it comes to digitization.
5 min read
Union Budget 2017 : How's it Set to Impact These #5 Key Domains in India
union budget 2017

Union Budget 2017 : How's it Set to Impact These #5 Key Domains in India

With the Start-up initiative at the fore, we can see a new set of concessions on employee stock options, unlisted securities and convertible instruments.
5 min read
Digital Marketing Predictions for 2017 to Inspire and Tell, "Hey, Pull Up Your Socks!"
Trends 2017

Digital Marketing Predictions for 2017 to Inspire and Tell, "Hey, Pull Up Your Socks!"

Live video watching has become a trend thanks to faster internet services and omnipresence of mobile devices
4 min read
Pradhan Mantri's Mudra Yojana – Funding the Unfunded!
Government policy

Pradhan Mantri's Mudra Yojana – Funding the Unfunded!

Under the aegis of the yojana, MUDRA has created three products as per the stage of growth and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit.
3 min read
Is Cash Really The New Trash?
Cash Crunch

Is Cash Really The New Trash?

This is by far the biggest and the most appreciated (by some) move made by the Modi govt
4 min read
Why are Tech Startups Failing? I Give You 6 Critical Reasons
Startup Failure

Why are Tech Startups Failing? I Give You 6 Critical Reasons

Just because you have an idea in mind doesn't mean you can build a business empire around it !
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.