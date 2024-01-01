Dr. Sushmita Srivastava
Associate Professor, Organization and Leadership Studies, SPJIMR, and Rajvi Mittal, Student PGDM, SPJIMR
India's Maiden Board Refresh: A Mere Formality or Testament to Board's Dedication to Diversity?
In recent years, the corporate governance landscape in India has witnessed a significant shift towards fostering gender diversity on boards. The Companies Act (2013), SEBI Regulations (2015), and the appointment of the Uday Kotak Panel on Corporate Governance by SEBI in 2017 have all played pivotal roles in steering this change in India