Dr. Vijay Janagama

Contributor
Director- New Initiatives, SuVitas Holistic Healthcare

A health promotion specialist & healthcare technologist with more than 15 years of experience across industries and roles, Dr Vijay Janagama is a diabetologist by profession. Also a certified wellness practitioner, he has been one of the visionaries who conceptualized and established India’s first transition care facility, SuVitas in 2015.

Post Surgery Care: The Need for Empowered Rehabilitation
Healthcare

For complete and speedy recovery of the patients, the assistance provided by the skilled nurses present in the centres play a huge role
5 min read
