Group Chairman and Founder, CHEEP

Dr. Diwan Rahul Nanda, the Founder of Home Service Provider App, CHEEP, is also the Group Chairman of Asia’s largest and leading services group, TOPSGRUP. At the young age of 22, he took over the reins of TOPSGRUP and raised it to the astounding heights it enjoys today. And now, under his dynamic vision, TOPS has embarked on a global leadership mission, with a vision to become the number one security brand globally and a US$ 1 billion security group by 2020.

Dr. Nanda is armed with a host of qualifications which empowers him to be at helm of affairs of the security brand. A few of his formal degrees include Doctorate of Philosophy in Martial Arts (Ph.D.) USA, Master of Business Administration (MBA) USA, Certified International Investigator (CII) USA, World Association of Detectives (WAD) USA, Master of Martial Science (MMS) USA, Association of Information Security Management (AISM), Certified Security Practitioner (CSP), India, Certified Private Investigator (CPI), India, Diploma in Industrial Security & Safety (DISS), India.