Drew Skau

Drew Skau is visualization architect at Visual.ly and a PhD computer science visualization student at UNCC with an undergraduate degree in architecture. 

More From Drew Skau

The 7 Biggest Mistakes Made When Creating Charts
Visual Presentations

Charts are undeniably powerful tools for communication but with great power comes great responsibility.
4 min read
Why You Should Ditch Data Visualization for Audio
Content Strategy

While data visualization is a great way to show off your data, incorporating audio can also do the trick.
3 min read
The Step-By-Step Guide on Creating Infographics
Infographics

Creating infographics require a long list of things that need to be done, and it takes a varied skill set to accomplish all of them.
5 min read
5 Tools to Help Make Your Data Visualization Look Stunning
Data Visualization

With more companies turning to data visualization to explain difficult or broad topics, a new crop of tools are popping up to make your designs beautiful.
3 min read
The 6 Biggest Mistakes People Make When Creating Infographics
Infographics

When done correctly, infographics are a powerful tool to tell stories and inform an audience. When done poorly, a brand's integrity comes into question.
4 min read
Want to Punch Up Your Presentation With Visuals? Here Are 5 Ways.
Presentations

If not done correctly, presentations can come off as dull and flat -- making them difficult to sit through. To get your audience more engaged in what you are saying and pitching, add some visuals to spice it up.
4 min read
