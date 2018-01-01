Duane Forrester

Guest Writer
Senior Product Manager at Bing
Duane Forrester is a Senior Product Manager at Bing. He has no affiliation with DrumPants, but hopes one day to have rhythm. Say hey on Twitter: @duaneforrester.

More From Duane Forrester

Digital Knowledge Manager: 5 Skills You Need to Succeed at the the Newest Marketing Role
Marketing

DKMs use all the data a company has to determine what data it needs to solve problems and drive strategy.
6 min read
To Be Blunt, a Lot of Your Social-Media Marketing is Getting You Nowhere
Social Media

An audit of your efforts on social media is will reveal which channels are worth more focus and which ones you should dump.
4 min read
The Missing Element in Your Digital Marketing Might Be a Fresh Coat of Paint
Marketing

Make certain your business is always pretty as a picture and you won't worry what potential customers see when they look online to decide if they'll visit.
3 min read
Why Business Can't Risk Ignoring Crazy Technologies
Innovation

Revolutionary technology is often introduced doing something so frivolous we overlook its potential.
3 min read
