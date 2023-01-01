Durana Elmi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
COO and Co-Founder of Cymbiotika
Durana Elmi is a visionary entrepreneur who, after escaping the confines of Afghanistan, has made an indelible mark on the world of business as co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, a cult wellness and celebrity favorite brand that is taking the industry by storm.
Latest
Diversity
A Woman Co-founder's Guide to Empowering Women in the Workplace and Advocating for Gender Equality
If you want to see more innovation and creativity from your employees, you need to make sure you've cultivated an inclusive and diverse workforce. Try these four strategies to support the women on your team and achieve your goals.