Durgesh Kaushik

Contributor

Co-Founder and CEO, Wishfie

Durgesh Kaushik is the co-founder & CEO of Wishfie. Previously, he handled online marketing for Facebook in Europe and the Asia Pacific. He was also the CMO at BHIVE Workspace, Marketing Head at Silicon Valley Based InfoStretch, and DGM at Reliance Jio as a part of Jio Young Leadership program. Durgesh is a well known digital marketing leader with over 1.4 Lakh followers on Facebook. He has an MBA from the University of California and B.Tech from NSIT, Delhi University.