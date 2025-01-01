Ed Hayes
Ed Hayes is Chief Strategy Officer at creative agency Bloom, with over 20 years advising clients on strategy, positioning, architecture, innovation and design. His key focus is on using strategy and cultural knowhow to grow client and agency businesses, something he has done working with the likes of Heineken, KP, Diageo and Virgin.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Five Strategy Lessons from The White Lotus to Make Your Brand Culturally Relevant
Three seasons in, The White Lotus has become more than just a TV show: its distinctive aesthetic, sharp social commentary, and layered symbolism make it a cultural moment – something people talk about, memeify, and analyse.