Eddie Osterland is an international expert in food and wine and holds a degree of Diplôme Universitaire d'Aptitude à la Dégustation from the Université de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, as well as a master sommelier diploma. He is author of Power Entertaining: Secrets to Building Lasting Relationships, Hosting Unforgettable Events, and Closing Big Deals from America's 1st Master Sommelier (Wiley, 2012).