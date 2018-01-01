Eddie Osterland

Eddie Osterland

Eddie Osterland is an international expert in food and wine and holds a degree of Diplôme Universitaire d'Aptitude à la Dégustation from the Université de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, as well as a master sommelier diploma. He is author of Power Entertaining: Secrets to Building Lasting Relationships, Hosting Unforgettable Events, and Closing Big Deals from America's 1st Master Sommelier (Wiley, 2012).

More From Eddie Osterland

Wining and Dining to Grow Your Business and Brand
Marketing

Wining and Dining to Grow Your Business and Brand

How to create memorable events that entertain, impress and retain clients and customers.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.