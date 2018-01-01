Edmond Dougherty

Guest Writer

Director of Engineering Entrepreneurship at Villanova University

Edmond "Ed'' Dougherty is director of Engineering Entrepreneurship at Villanova University and an assistant professor in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. Outside the classroom, he is president of Ablaze Development Corp. At Villanova, he specializes in product design, electronics design, engineering project management, and artificial intelligence. He was part of a team that won an Emmy Award for technical achievement in the development of the Skycam, an aerial robotic control camera system. Ed has 13 US patents with additional pending.