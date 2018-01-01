Edward Jones

Edward Jones

Guest Writer
Technical writer at Firebrand Training

Edward Jones works for Firebrand Training as a technical writer. Edward has experience with a range of Microsoft technologies and operating systems. He writes for a variety of blogs and technical publications on all things technology.

More From Edward Jones

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Defense
Cybersecurity

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence in Cyber Defense

A new AI cybersecurity platform could mark the next evolutionary phase in cyber defense.
4 min read
Know Thy Enemy. Hire a Hacker to Enhance Your Cybersecurity.
Cybersecurity

Know Thy Enemy. Hire a Hacker to Enhance Your Cybersecurity.

Don't become a victim of a high-profile hack that could destroy your business for good.
4 min read
Microsoft Takes to the Front Lines in the War on Cybercrime
Technology

Microsoft Takes to the Front Lines in the War on Cybercrime

Digital Crime Units helped take down seven major botnets last year.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.