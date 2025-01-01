Edward Lewis

Bio

Edward co-founded and leads CyXcel as CEO, bringing over 20 years of hands-on experience at the intersection of law and cybersecurity. His career began as a lawyer in the UK, where a focus on infrastructure risk and technology disputes sparked his passion for helping businesses navigate the rapidly evolving digital world. Beyond CyXcel, Edward serves as Director of the Cyber Monitoring Centre, a non-profit focused on improving national resilience against the impacts of systemic cyber risk. Recognised by Legal 500 as “brilliant, commercial, and a tough negotiator,” Edward’s influence extends beyond the boardroom as he works to shape a safer, more secure digital future for all.