Ekta Sahasi

Guest Writer
VP North American Business Innovation Center and Managing Director, Research for Konica Minolta

Ekta Sahasi is the Vice President of the North American Business Innovation Center (BIC) and Managing Director, Research for Konica Minolta. She is an active investor and advises for startups looking to expand into the Asian markets and is bridging the gap between Asian and North American companies. Ekta is based in Silicon Valley and enjoys traveling to connect with entrepreneurs and new partners. 

How to Succeed as a Female Leader Anywhere In the World

Going to work for a Japanese company taught this female executive that the challenges women face in business are universal.
5 min read
The Truth About Working With Asian Investors
Startup Financing

Understand the opportunities and considerations for emerging companies seeking funding and strategic partnership from Asian investors.
6 min read
