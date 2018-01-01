Guest Writer

Elizabeth Ames is SVP of marketing, alliances and programs at the Anita Borg Institute. She has held management positions in marketing and strategy at Apple, Verifone, Netcentives, Vontu, Certive, Plastic Logic, and RETHINK Partners, where she was founder and CEO. Ames received her BFA from the University of Hartford and her MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.