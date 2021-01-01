About Elizabeth Hartke
Elizabeth Hartke is a Business & Leadership Strategist & founder of The Luminary Leadership Co. Through her programs, masterminds, her Scaling Up Podcast & from stage, she elevates entrepreneurs into powerful leaders. Elizabeth & her husband are raising their 3 young kids on their hobby farm!
