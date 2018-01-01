Elizabeth Salib

Elizabeth Salib

Elizabeth Salib is a senior associate of research at Catalyst. She is co-author of its new report, "Inclusive Leadership: The View From Six Countries." 

Why Inclusive Workplaces Drive More Innovation and Better Performance
Leadership Qualities

Why Inclusive Workplaces Drive More Innovation and Better Performance

Four key leadership behaviors can predict whether employees feel engaged, according to a new report studying six countries released today by Catalyst.
