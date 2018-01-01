Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown is a founder of Uncommon Union, a New York-based branding agency serving social enterprises.
Success Strategies
For Entrepreneurs in Developing Countries to Succeed, They Need This
Just like entrepreneurs living in Silicon Valley, founders in developing countries need one important element to thrive.
Starting a Business
What Surprised Me Most As a Social Entrepreneur
Starting a social enterprise isn't about making sacrifices or doing something extra. It's doing things better in the interest of being more successful.