Ellen Feaheny

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of AppFusions
Ellen Feaheny is the CEO and a co-founder of AppFusions.  Her company helps businesses build and distribute packaged collaboration and content-management integration solutions.  

Going Global? Don't Let Your Business Get Lost in Translation.
Break down communication barriers. Deploy a fast, integrated solution capable of linguistic nuances that can be executed for a multiplicity of formats.
