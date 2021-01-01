Eric Chin
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Chief Business Development Officer of InCorp Global
Eric Chin is the CBDO at InCorp Global. Chin consults business entities on the ideal market-entry strategies for setting up or expanding business operations in South Asia. He advises fund managers and family offices when they consider markets like Singapore.
Latest
4 Reasons Why Singapore Will Quietly Become the World's Leading Industrial Hub
How is the country set to be the world's leading manufacturing hub?
