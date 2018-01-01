Eric Dynowski is the CEO and co-founder of Turing Group, which designs physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure and applications. Dynowski helps companies solve complex IT challenges and develop a secure infrastructure that supports growth.
Software
The Three Letters That Could Change Your Business: API
Use computer code to mine and generate revenue from the larger ecosystem of complementary applications and services.
Cloud Computing
Deflating 4 Myths About the Wonders of Cloud Computing
Misconceptions abound about the new internet-based storage. Find out what you need to know before setting up a system in the sky.
Office Tech
You Don't Need an App for That
Startups should consider a mobile-enabled website to serve their business. This will allow for access from a wide range of smartphones and lower development costs.