Eric Dynowski

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Turing Group

Eric Dynowski is the CEO and co-founder of Turing Group, which designs physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure and applications. Dynowski helps companies solve complex IT challenges and develop a secure infrastructure that supports growth. 

More From Eric Dynowski

The Three Letters That Could Change Your Business: API
Software

The Three Letters That Could Change Your Business: API

Use computer code to mine and generate revenue from the larger ecosystem of complementary applications and services.
5 min read
Deflating 4 Myths About the Wonders of Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing

Deflating 4 Myths About the Wonders of Cloud Computing

Misconceptions abound about the new internet-based storage. Find out what you need to know before setting up a system in the sky.
4 min read
You Don't Need an App for That
Office Tech

You Don't Need an App for That

Startups should consider a mobile-enabled website to serve their business. This will allow for access from a wide range of smartphones and lower development costs.
4 min read
