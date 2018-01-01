Erika Widen

Innovators
Elan Group CEO Jaber Al Ansari On The Company Marking 12 Impactful Years
"When Elan was established 12 years ago, the advertising industry in Qatar was still nascent," remembers Jaber Al Ansari, Group CEO, Elan Group.
Startups
Know Your Competition: How Qatar-Based Ozone Studios Capitalized On Market Gaps
The founder says that they saw potential for their business in Qatar, as most production agencies operating there tend to stick to traditional approaches.
Innovators
Taking The Lead: Daruna Development CEO Michael Murphy
The Daruna concept is simple; provide quality and affordable accommodations for the working community in Qatar, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and throughout the world.
Startups
Qatar-Based Metis Is All About Empowering Students In Their Academic Journeys
The startup empowers students with an academic planner designed to help students make the right course selection.
Startups
Urban Point's Founders Relocate To Qatar For Market Opportunity
UrbanPoint decided to move to Qatar to implement their plan, despite the fact that none of them had ever lived nor visited Doha before, being aware that Qatar was a fast-growing market with lots of governmental support for entrepreneurial initiatives.
Entrepreneurial ecosystems
Feeding The Entrepreneurial Ecosystem With Fresh Recruits: Injaz Qatar CEO Emad Al Khaja
The CEO of Injaz Qatar Emad Al Khaja discusses how the organization enhances the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Qatar by supporting the youth and the next generation of leaders in business.
Startups
QatarBestDeals.com Founders Say The Time Is Right For More Customer Options In Qatar
QBD, launched in March 2015, was created to answer the local market need for a platform to sell products and provide end-to-end shipping and customer service.
Entrepreneurs
From Quad Racer to Investor and Entrepreneur: Mohamed Abu Issa Sets His Sights High
Abu Issa wanted to create a facility for the mass market and provide the public and amateur athletes access to knowledge on training and lifestyle.
Technology
The Silver Medal Of Online Media: Raqami TV Receives Silver YouTube Play Button
From being incubated in the Digital Incubation Centre in Qatar, to receiving funding from Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon, founder of the I Love Qatar network, to receiving the Silver YouTube Play Button- Raqami TV tells its story.
Hospitality
Qatar's Supply And Demand: The Aiana Hotels & Resorts CEO On Seeking Superior Service
Amruda Nair, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aiana Hotels & Resorts talks about her new enterprise, which is a joint venture with H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, one of Qatar's leading entrepreneurs.
Starting a Business
Doing Business Right: Links Group Founding Partner John Martin St. Valery
According to St. Valery, Links Group partners, protects and enables foreign companies to enter the Qatari market, while safeguarding their status as business owners
Startups
Meddy Co-Founders Abdulla AlKhenji And Haris Aghadi Bring Qatar's Physicians Online
Meddy, launched in September 2014, is an online platform which helps people living in Qatar in their quest to find the best doctors based on patient reviews and credentials.
Business News
Enterprise Challenge Qatar 2015
Qatar Shell and Bedaya recently announced 22 university semifinalists for the 2015 Enterprise Challenge Qatar.
Startups
Health Conscious Startup Raw ME: Founder Layla Al-Dorani Wants You To Feel Better
Founder Layla Al-Dorani talks about Raw ME, the 100% Qatari-owned startup and recognizing the gap in the market when it came to readymade healthy products.
Innovators
Qatari SMEs Awarded Contracts By Qatar Shell and QDB
Earlier this year, more than 150 Qatari SMEs attended the third annual Qatari SME Business Opportunities Workshop, where more than 60 local SMEs showed their interest to participate and compete.