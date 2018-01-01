Erika Widen

Elan Group CEO Jaber Al Ansari On The Company Marking 12 Impactful Years
Innovators

"When Elan was established 12 years ago, the advertising industry in Qatar was still nascent," remembers Jaber Al Ansari, Group CEO, Elan Group.
8 min read
Know Your Competition: How Qatar-Based Ozone Studios Capitalized On Market Gaps
Startups

The founder says that they saw potential for their business in Qatar, as most production agencies operating there tend to stick to traditional approaches.
4 min read
Taking The Lead: Daruna Development CEO Michael Murphy
Innovators

The Daruna concept is simple; provide quality and affordable accommodations for the working community in Qatar, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and throughout the world.
10 min read
Qatar-Based Metis Is All About Empowering Students In Their Academic Journeys
Startups

The startup empowers students with an academic planner designed to help students make the right course selection.
8 min read
Urban Point's Founders Relocate To Qatar For Market Opportunity
Startups

UrbanPoint decided to move to Qatar to implement their plan, despite the fact that none of them had ever lived nor visited Doha before, being aware that Qatar was a fast-growing market with lots of governmental support for entrepreneurial initiatives.
8 min read
Feeding The Entrepreneurial Ecosystem With Fresh Recruits: Injaz Qatar CEO Emad Al Khaja
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

The CEO of Injaz Qatar Emad Al Khaja discusses how the organization enhances the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Qatar by supporting the youth and the next generation of leaders in business.
12 min read
QatarBestDeals.com Founders Say The Time Is Right For More Customer Options In Qatar
Startups

QBD, launched in March 2015, was created to answer the local market need for a platform to sell products and provide end-to-end shipping and customer service.
9 min read
From Quad Racer to Investor and Entrepreneur: Mohamed Abu Issa Sets His Sights High
Entrepreneurs

Abu Issa wanted to create a facility for the mass market and provide the public and amateur athletes access to knowledge on training and lifestyle.
10 min read
The Silver Medal Of Online Media: Raqami TV Receives Silver YouTube Play Button
Technology

From being incubated in the Digital Incubation Centre in Qatar, to receiving funding from Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon, founder of the I Love Qatar network, to receiving the Silver YouTube Play Button- Raqami TV tells its story.
5 min read
Qatar's Supply And Demand: The Aiana Hotels & Resorts CEO On Seeking Superior Service
Hospitality

Amruda Nair, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aiana Hotels & Resorts talks about her new enterprise, which is a joint venture with H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, one of Qatar's leading entrepreneurs.
8 min read
Doing Business Right: Links Group Founding Partner John Martin St. Valery
Starting a Business

According to St. Valery, Links Group partners, protects and enables foreign companies to enter the Qatari market, while safeguarding their status as business owners
9 min read
Meddy Co-Founders Abdulla AlKhenji And Haris Aghadi Bring Qatar's Physicians Online
Startups

Meddy, launched in September 2014, is an online platform which helps people living in Qatar in their quest to find the best doctors based on patient reviews and credentials.
7 min read
Enterprise Challenge Qatar 2015
Business News

Qatar Shell and Bedaya recently announced 22 university semifinalists for the 2015 Enterprise Challenge Qatar.
1 min read
Health Conscious Startup Raw ME: Founder Layla Al-Dorani Wants You To Feel Better
Startups

Founder Layla Al-Dorani talks about Raw ME, the 100% Qatari-owned startup and recognizing the gap in the market when it came to readymade healthy products.
5 min read
Qatari SMEs Awarded Contracts By Qatar Shell and QDB
Innovators

Earlier this year, more than 150 Qatari SMEs attended the third annual Qatari SME Business Opportunities Workshop, where more than 60 local SMEs showed their interest to participate and compete.
8 min read
