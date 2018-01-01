Erin Berman is an established storyteller and brand strategist. From Silicon Valley startups to multinational corporations, she works with companies looking to grow, scale, and storytell effectively. As founder of Blackbeard Studios, a digital marketing agency, she has consulted for dozens of startups, taught marketing workshops, and served as advisor and investor at VCs in the Bay Area and abroad.
Storytelling
Classic Tales to Mirror When Telling Your Brand Story
Here's how to weave your startup journey into an unforgettable narrative.
Disruption
How Disruption Requires a Storyteller's Mind
When upsetting the status quo, remember that consumers are characters, and their settings are all the context you need.