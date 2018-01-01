Erin (Mack) McKelvey

Isolation in Entrepreneurship Is Real. At Business Events, Women Need Empathetic Connections.
There are ways we can create more open, accepting business environments that don't have to be touchy-feely -- just real.
Mentors
How Mentors Can Help You for a Reason, a Season or a Lifetime
Legacies live on through mentorship in different ways.
Company Culture
How Can You Ensure That Diversity Starts at the Top?
Start by asking what kinds of people sit on your company board.
Customer Service
Closing Time: 6 Lessons in Good Business Practices From a Maryland Crab Shack
How a tech CEO still applies what she learned as a waitress at the tender age of 16.