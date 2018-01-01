Erin (Mack) McKelvey

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, SalientMG
Erin (Mack) McKelvey, managing partner/CEO of SalientMG, serves as senior marketing counsel for technology companies and brands at various stages of growth. Over her 18-year career in mobile and digital, McKelvey has led transformative B2B and B2C company growth initiatives to accelerate revenue and create market differentiation for both public and privately held companies, including Millennial Media, where she was the senior vice president of marketing, and SIRIUS XM Radio, VeriSign, British Telecom (BT Ignite), and 2nd Century Communications.

More From Erin (Mack) McKelvey

Isolation in Entrepreneurship Is Real. At Business Events, Women Need Empathetic Connections.

There are ways we can create more open, accepting business environments that don't have to be touchy-feely -- just real.
5 min read
How Mentors Can Help You for a Reason, a Season or a Lifetime
Mentors

Legacies live on through mentorship in different ways.
4 min read
How Can You Ensure That Diversity Starts at the Top?
Company Culture

Start by asking what kinds of people sit on your company board.
5 min read
Closing Time: 6 Lessons in Good Business Practices From a Maryland Crab Shack
Customer Service

How a tech CEO still applies what she learned as a waitress at the tender age of 16.
6 min read
