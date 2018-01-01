Erin (Mack) McKelvey

Guest Writer

Founder & CEO, SalientMG

Erin (Mack) McKelvey, managing partner/CEO of SalientMG, serves as senior marketing counsel for technology companies and brands at various stages of growth. Over her 18-year career in mobile and digital, McKelvey has led transformative B2B and B2C company growth initiatives to accelerate revenue and create market differentiation for both public and privately held companies, including Millennial Media, where she was the senior vice president of marketing, and SIRIUS XM Radio, VeriSign, British Telecom (BT Ignite), and 2nd Century Communications.